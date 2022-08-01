Dunedin police tracked a car after it failed to stop and found weapons and drug gear inside. Photo / File

A car whose driver failed to stop for police was later found to contain $10,000 cash, a tomahawk and drug-dealing paraphernalia.

Dunedin police said officers were patrolling in Middleton Rd about 10.30pm on Saturday when a driver in a car without its lights on took off when signalled to stop.

Police declined to give chase because it was too dangerous, but they looked up the registered owner's address.

Officers went to the address and saw the car pull in there. While arresting the two occupants, they saw a tomahawk in the car.

They conducted a warrantless search and found another bladed weapon, $10,000 in cash, scales, two gang patches and empty point bags which appeared to contain residue of white and brown crystals, police said.

The substances are being tested to establish what they are. The money has been seized while police investigate whether it was obtained unlawfully. It could potentially be seized under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009, police said.

A person is to appear in court on charges of dangerous driving and failing to stop.