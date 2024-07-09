South Island police are urging motorists to take care following an influx of infringement notices. Photo / NZME

Police are targeting speed and dangerous driving following a run of dangerous driving instances in the South Island.

Southern District road policing manager Craig Brown said a concerning number of infringement notices were issued.

“They were seen to be travelling more than 20km/h above the speed limit on roads surrounding Cromwell, Ōmarama, Twizel, and Queenstown.

“One motorist was seen to be driving on the wrong side of the road, and had their vehicle impounded. They were summonsed for dangerous driving.”

Three other motorists had their driver’s licences suspended and another person had their vehicle impounded for travelling almost double the speed limit.