Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

South Island Police at wits’ end after motorists caught driving on wrong side, driving double the speed limit in holiday hotspots

Katie Oliver
By
2 mins to read
South Island police are urging motorists to take care following an influx of infringement notices. Photo / NZME

South Island police are urging motorists to take care following an influx of infringement notices. Photo / NZME

Police are targeting speed and dangerous driving following a run of dangerous driving instances in the South Island.

Southern District road policing manager Craig Brown said a concerning number of infringement notices were issued.

“They were seen to be travelling more than 20km/h above the speed limit on roads surrounding Cromwell, Ōmarama, Twizel, and Queenstown.

“One motorist was seen to be driving on the wrong side of the road, and had their vehicle impounded. They were summonsed for dangerous driving.”

Three other motorists had their driver’s licences suspended and another person had their vehicle impounded for travelling almost double the speed limit.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It is incredibly frustrating that we are catching so many drivers who are not only risking their own lives, but also those of other road users,” said Brown.

“Some of the speeds have been horrendous and coupled with winter conditions with ice and snow on the roads, it is dangerous for all users.”

He said they just want motorists and visitors to get home safely.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police are urging drivers to take extra care, especially with the winter conditions.

“Extra time should be allowed when planning journeys to allow for unexpected delays that may occur due to the conditions,” Brown said.

“We will continue to target speed and dangerous driving behaviour and we will take enforcement action. Expect to see us on the road anywhere at any time.”




Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand