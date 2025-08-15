The Tasman Organised Crime Unit began investigating the pair two weeks ago.

At the time, they were living on the West Coast but relocated to Wanaka, “where they have been living the high life with rented properties and high-end European cars”, said Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Dye.

“Their lavish lifestyle has been funded with money allegedly defrauded from family, friends and associates, for cancer treatment that inquiries show was never required and never obtained.”

The alleged offenders appeared in the Queenstown District Court and were remanded in custody. Photo / George Heard

Dye said police acted “as promptly as possible” when the alleged offending came to light, “to prevent further offending on this scale”.

“Members of the TOCU will continue to investigate this matter to ensure all offenders are held to account,” he said.

“Inquiries to date, including an ongoing financial analysis of bank accounts used by the couple, indicate there are other victims who have not yet spoken with police.

“We’re identifying who they are and will be investigating their complaints.”

Dye said the couple were already facing criminal charges before their arrest this week.

“Existing matters against the couple were filed at court in April 2024 for fraud-related offending against another two victims, totalling $79,000,” he revealed.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police are “seizing assets where possible” to assist with any possible reparation.

“And so that potential victims are protected from further offending by this couple,” Dye said.

“If you feel like you have given money away to this couple that matches some of the deceptive reasons mentioned here, or have information that can assist the inquiry, contact the Tasman Organised Crime Unit.

“We’re based in Greymouth, where the team will be actively investigating your complaint.”

Do you need help?

If you need to speak to police about this couple, please quote case number 241031/7310. For more information about the Greymouth police, click here.

If you believe you are, or have been, a victim of fraud, you can report the matter online by clicking here. You can also call the police non-emergency number 105 to speak with someone.

If you have provided your bank details, please contact your bank and immediately suspend your account.

Anna Leask is a senior journalist who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for almost 20 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz