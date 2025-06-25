With the winter school holidays set to kick off on Friday afternoon, the upper North Island is expected to be wet and windy as families hit the road.

Aucklanders should expect heavy rainfall and strong winds on Friday morning, with conditions easing up going into the break, MetService said.

Widespread rain is forecast to set to lash the North Island. Photo / MetService

Current severe watches and warnings

Several South Island regions are expected to be inundated with heavy rain in the coming days, with up to 300mm at peak rates of 20 to 30mm/h expected in some areas.

Warnings and watches for heavy rain and severe gales are in place for parts of southern and central New Zealand tonight and into the remainder of the week.

🟠🟡Heavy Rain Warnings and Watches and Strong Wind Watches have been updated.



🌧️🍃Some Watches may be upgraded to Warnings, and more Warnings and Watches may be added.



🔗All the detailshttps://t.co/qHyE5zzql5



🔗Severe weather outlookhttps://t.co/ePtVj8v6Kx@tasmandc @ECan… pic.twitter.com/EvTcUnkosj — MetService (@MetService) June 24, 2025

The Tasman District northwest of Motueka is in for the worst of the weather. It’s currently under a severe heavy-orange rain warning, with a chance of this being upgraded to a red warning.

Western coastal regions in the South Island could be hit with thunderstorms, surface flooding and slips tomorrow and Friday.

Niwa had predicted that winds in the Westland district could reach a peak of 184km/h.

Expect windy conditions in the South Island from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning, especially in high terrain as well as the foothills of Canterbury and Otago.



Gusts >100 km/h (🔴) will have the potential to cause power cuts, tree damage, and difficult driving conditions. pic.twitter.com/Q3Qi7H8vqT — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 24, 2025

However, residents in Westland as well as in Fiordland and north of Doubtful Sound will be relieved to hear the rain and wind will ease tomorrow afternoon, MetService said.

There is a possibility of thunderstorms tomorrow morning for Westland, Fiordland and north of Doubtful Sound.

With rain forecast to ease in the Canterbury region, MetService said snow is expected to fall in its place.

“Going into the weekend, I think Friday, the South Island is going to be snow, especially Canterbury high country. So, the main thing will be snow while rain eases in other parts.”

MetService told the Herald Auckland motorists should be aware the harbour bridge could close due to high winds later in the week.

“With the strong winds coming in, people might just have to keep an eye out for that.”

West Auckland is predicted to cop the rain first, before it moves east and eases in the afternoon.

Aucklanders and visitors to the city should keep an eye on weather forecasts, with strong winds and rain forecast. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“It should linger around all the way through to [Friday] afternoon, I’d say around about 3pm, and then it’ll start easing from then going into the evening.”

Weather warnings have not been issued for Auckland yet, but MetService said to watch for alerts from Auckland Council and MetService.

Northland, Hamilton and Tauranga should expect similar weather, and people living in areas prone to flooding should also watch out for the heavy-rain forecast.