Our biggest boozing regions revealed, the pivotal decision weighing on Te Papa and Kāinga Ora is called on for tougher treatment of antisocial tenants in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / NZHerald

A cache of rare artworks with South Island connections will soon be up for sale, with pieces by Sir Grahame Sydney, Bill Sutton, Ralph Hotere and Rita Angus, set to fetch millions.

Around 70 museum-quality artworks will be put under the hammer at Webb’s flagship Works of Art auction, with an estimated price of between $2 million -$2.8m.

Some of the highlights include Sir Grahame Sydney’s 1997 Road to Onslow 1, a stunning painting of the stark, rugged hills of Otago, which has an estimated value of $150,000 – $175,000.

“The scene depicts rolling hills and valleys on the road to Lake Onslow, which fade into the distance as the eye is guided through the pictorial space,” the painting’s description says.

Sir Grahame Sydney’s 1997 Road to Onslow 1 has an estimated value of $150,000 – $175,000. Photo / Supplied.

The late Christchurch artist Bill Hammond’s Whistlers Mother 2 is the most expensive piece up for grabs, estimated at $260,000 – $320,000.

“Hammond had a long association with Christchurch and, in his Lyttleton studio, he went on to produce some of the most recognisable motifs from his stellar career,” the description says.

The late Christchurch artist Bill Hammond’s Whistlers Mother 2 is the most expensive piece up for grabs. Photo / Supplied

“This painting is inspired by American artist James Abbott McNeil Whistler’s most famous painting, commonly known as ‘Whistler’s Mother’ (1871).”

Works by Sutton, Hotere, Angus, Darryn George and Toss Woollaston will all go under the hammer.

Webb’s head of art Tasha Jenkins says recent expansions into Wellington and Christchurch give even more reason to ensure that artists throughout Aotearoa are being highlighted and championed at the auction.

The late Ralph Hotere's work What’s in a Game? Photo/ Supplied

“It is a fitting time for us to showcase these major artworks by South Island artists and honour the rich and exciting art scene from this area of the country.

“We are excited to better serve the South Island and highlight its unique voices and sophisticated art ecosystem.”

Webb’s Works of Art is associated with regularly breaking records for the highest prices ever paid at auction.

The auction is scheduled to take place on Monday, March 25 at 6.30pm at 33a Normanby Rd, Mt Eden, Auckland.