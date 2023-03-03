Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

NZ's greatest living artist on his legacy, inspiration - and saying no to Elton John

15 minutes to read
Kurt Bayer
By
Kurt Bayer

Senior Journalist

Sir Grahame Sydney is perhaps New Zealand’s greatest living artist: His work can command six-figure sums, but the 74-year-old hasn’t exhibited in nine years - and has never been fully embraced by the establishment. Senior

