South Eyre Rd, Canterbury triple fatal crash: Police name parents and daughter killed

The crash happened on South Eyre Rd on Sunday. Photo / George Heard

The parents and daughter killed in a crash with a milk tanker in Canterbury have been named.

Jixuan Yin, 67, Ying Wan, 48, and eight-year-old Guhan (Caroline) Yin, all of Christchurch, died in the accident on South Eyre Rd in North Canterbury on Sunday.

A fourth person remains in hospital in a stable condition, police say.

"Police would like to extend our sympathies to their family and friends at this very difficult time," police said in a statement.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.