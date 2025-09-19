Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

South Dunedin supermarket could face $200k fine after failing to control rat infestation

Jazlyn Whales
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Woolworths New Zealand confirmed this photo of a rat, reflected in a mirror in the deli section, was taken at its Dunedin South Woolworths (formerly Countdown Dunedin South). Photo / Supplied

Woolworths New Zealand confirmed this photo of a rat, reflected in a mirror in the deli section, was taken at its Dunedin South Woolworths (formerly Countdown Dunedin South). Photo / Supplied

A South Dunedin supermarket could face a fine of $200,000 for failing to control a rat infestation early last year.

On February 9, 2024, the Dunedin South Woolworths (formerly Countdown Dunedin South) was forced to close for 18 days following numerous sightings and captures of rodents .

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save