New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said it had launched an investigation into rodent activity within the South Dunedin supermarket.

“Following our thorough investigation into rodent activity at Countdown Dunedin South last year, New Zealand Food Safety has laid a charge against Woolworths New Zealand Limited under the Food Act 2014,” Arbuckle said.

“The charge relates to a failure to ensure a significant rodent infestation was promptly identified and escalated in accordance with its food control plan.

“This charge carries a maximum fine of $200,000.

“As this matter is now before the court, we are unable to give any further comment.”

Woolworths New Zealand director of stores Jason Stockill said the company “took food safety responsibilities and the health and safety of our team and customers seriously”.

“We acknowledge the filing of a charge against us under the Food Safety Act 2014 by New Zealand Food Safety,” Stockhill said.

“We’ve worked closely with New Zealand Food Safety following the issue in our Dunedin South store in late 2023.

“Since then we have improved our processes and controls, implementing a best-practice strategy for pest control and management.

“As this matter is now before the court, we are unable to give any further comment.”

Safety officials from the Ministry for Primary Industries were first alerted to the rat infestation at the supermarket in late 2023.

At the time, Woolworths New Zealand confirmed the recent increase in “pest activity” at its Countdown Dunedin South store.

A spokesperson for the supermarket chain stated that it had a comprehensive pest management plan in place to address the situation.