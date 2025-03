“Please do not contact the school, do not come to the school, we will update you in due course,” the message read.

An updated message shortly before 1pm said the school was out of lockdown and everyone was safe.

A message on the Alfriston College website this afternoon said students and staff had been secured in classrooms behind locked doors.

Parents took to social media saying children were told to turn off their phones and hide.

“My son is there hiding as well. Apparently, police are there with guns,” one commenter said.

The Alfriston College website shows a message about the lockdown. Photo / Supplied

“They are in lockdown. All hiding laying on the floor,” another said.

Alfriston College has been approached for comment.

More to come