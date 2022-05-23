Students and supporters from the Ministry of Health, Hillary House Leadership Centre and Media Design School celebrating another milestone. Photo / Supplied

Rangatahi across the Ōtara region are following in the foosteps of mountaineering pioneer Sir Edmund Hillary by climbing a career in creative technology.

Hillary House Leadership Centre and the Ministry Of Education and Media Design School have come together to facilitate Ōtara 4.0, a name derived from a similar project, Innovation 4.0. The week-long seminar runs online and in-person for youth in the region to hear insights and career stories from diverse speakers currently working in the creative technology industry.

"The primary goal for us is to align rangatahi, whānau, community and innovation together to create a meaningful pathway for our young people to follow," says Ōtara 4.0 co-founder Iokapeta Magele-Suamasi.

"Technology is no longer an option but a must in today's society. It's in our whakapapa. We must bring our rangatahi back to their creative and innovative roots, ancestral knowledge and encourage them to take after that," she says.

The initiative is taking a whānau-centric approach, with local families also attending the workshops, representing the intergenerational face of tāngata whenua, tāngata moana.

With 80 per cent of rangatahi in the Ōtara region employed in trade and infrastructure, Magele-Suamasi is concerned at the quick rate they are also losing their jobs.

"Without their creative ancestral intellect being looked after with manaakitanga, those losing their jobs may have no base to fall back on."

Alongside Ali Cowley, co-founder of Ōtara 4.0, and Andrew Tui, the trio is passionate about inspiring youth leadership development and education. Magele-Suamasi is also hopeful that in the future that they can collaborate with other like minded initiatives within the Tāmaki Makaurau district.