Emergency services have responded to an incident in Clover Park.

One person is critically injured following a robbery of a South Auckland business today.

Police confirmed they were making inquiries after a person was injured during a robbery of a business premises on Dawson Rd, Clover Park.

Police and ambulance received the report of the robbery on Dawson Rd around 11.20am.

Hato Hone St John responded to the scene in Manukau City with one ambulance, one rapid response unit and one manager.

St John confirmed it treated one patient, who was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

