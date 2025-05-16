- A South Auckland sergeant caught youths fleeing with stolen goods from a mall.
- The sergeant’s quick actions recovered $2500 in clothing and $300 in cosmetics.
- The group of children, aged 10 to 15, were apprehended and referred to Youth Aid.
A quick-thinking South Auckland sergeant with even quicker feet managed to catch up to a group of youths as they tried to flee with stolen goods from a mall.
The sergeant parked his car before chasing down the children, aged between 10 and 15, and following them on to a bus.
Counties Manukau area prevention manager Inspector Warrick Adkin said the sergeant was able to stop the youngsters from getting away with thousands of dollars in products.