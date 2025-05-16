He said the on-duty sergeant was conducting prevention patrols in the Manukau Westfield carpark when the group of children ran past with armfuls of clothing.

Mall security and others were on their heels but not as quickly as the sergeant, who parked his patrol car and joined the chase.

The group boarded a stationary bus in hopes of hiding out there but the sergeant was only steps away.

“Our sergeant has boarded the bus right after them and managed to herd eight or so into the back, preventing their escape.”

He was able to keep them contained to the bus until back-up arrived.

Adkin said the sergeant’s “quick thinking and an impressive running pace” meant $2500 worth of clothing, and about $300 worth of cosmetics from various retailers were able to be recovered and returned to the stores.

All of the youngsters were apprehended and referred to Youth Aid.

