Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

South Auckland massacre: Child survivor’s harrowing 111 call explained in podcast A Moment In Crime

Anna Leask
Senior Journalist - crime and justice·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

It has been 25 years since 2-year-old Amber-Lee Cruickshank disappeared from Kingston on the shore of Lake Wakatipu. Initially she was presumed drown but quickly police and her mother Nicola suspected something far more sinister happened to the little blonde girl. Video / Mike Scott

In May 1992, Brian Schlaepfer shot or stabbed six members of his family to death at their South Auckland farm.

The 64-year-old murdered his wife, Jocelyn, and his three sons, Peter, Karl, and Darrell.

The Herald's coverage of the massacre. Image / NZ Herald
The Herald's coverage of the massacre. Image / NZ Herald

He also killed Peter’s wife, Hazel, and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save