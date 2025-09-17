His 9-year-old granddaughter, Linda, was the sole survivor, having hidden in a wardrobe and providing crucial information to the police during the ordeal.
The massacre began after a domestic argument and ended when Brian took his own life.
The case remains one of New Zealand’s worst family tragedies.
In this episode of A Moment In Crime, senior journalist Anna Leask explains the case and reveals the harrowing 111 call between young Linda Schlaepfer and the police officer on the other end of the line that day - Constable Jeff Stuck.
Episodes of A Moment In Crime are usually released monthly and, so far, Leask has covered 64 cases, including the murders of Grace Millane, Scott Guy, Austin Hemmings, Carmen Thomas, Karen Aim; the deaths of the Kahui twins; the Christchurch mosque attack and the historic Heavenly Creatures murder; the case of Lauren Dickason who was jailed for murdering her three young daughters soon after emigrating to New Zealand and the massacres at Raurimu and Aramoana.
Since 2019, A Moment in Crime has produced over 55 episodes and has been downloaded over 1 million times, with listeners in over 170 countries. It was nominated for Best True Crime Podcast at the 2024 Radio and Podcast Awards.