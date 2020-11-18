South Auckland homicide: Body found in burnt out car - victim identified

Chontel Wiki-O'Brien, aged 23, of Clendon, was discovered in the burnt-out car.

Police have named the woman whose body was found in a vehicle which had been burnt out south of Auckland.

Chontel Wiki-O'Brien, aged 23, of Clendon, was discovered in the car on Alfriston Rd on the morning of November 4.

Police have already arrested a 31-year-old man in relation to the incident who has since been charged with arson.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Counties Manukau CIB, said today that the investigation team was "continuing to support Chontel's whānau and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time".

"The homicide inquiry into Chontel's death is still ongoing.

"As part of our inquiries police are continuing to appeal for sightings of the white Mitsubishi Outlander found on Alfriston Rd."

Detectives have also today released an image of this type of vehicle as part of their appeal.

Police are seeking sightings of a white Mitsubishi Outlander on November 3.

"The Mitsubishi has also been sighted in and around Weymouth during the day on Tuesday 3 November," Barry said.

"It has also been sighted on Holmes Road in Manurewa and in an industrial area of Takanini, near Oakleigh Avenue, late on the night of 3 November and in the early hours of 4 November."

Earlier this month Barry told media: "[Fire and Emergency NZ] has attended, extinguished the fire and the body was then located."

Police were then quickly at the scene and put up a cordon in the area.

He described the homicide as an "isolated incident".

* Anyone who may have seen this vehicle or who may have information regarding the circumstances of Chontel's death is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote the file number 201104/8333. Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.