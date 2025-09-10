NZ Herald Afternoon News Update | Questions remain over Tom Phillips' children. ANZ restructure coming to NZ? Geothermal exploration to begin as the government disagrees.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Fuel tank explosion seriously injures worker at Southpac Trucks in Wiri, South Auckland

Emergency services are responding to a fuel tank explosion at a South Auckland business.

One person was reportedly injured in the incident at the Southpac Trucks Limited in Wiri this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Michael Anderson told the Herald they responded to a report of a fuel tank explosion.

They sent three fire trucks at 3.17pm, but they have since left.