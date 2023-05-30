Firefighters are battling a blaze in a pile of scrap metal at Sims Metal in South Auckland's Favona. Video / Hayden Woodward / Mike Scott

A change in the wind has pushed toxic smoke across more suburbs in Tāmaki Makaurau as crews continue to battle a blaze at a South Auckland scrap yard.

The south Auckland blaze stopped trains in their tracks for nearly two hours, toxic alerts were issued to residents earlier in the morning and a dozen fire crews are involved in fighting the fire at Sims Metal on James Fletcher Drive. Limited train services are now running.

Fire and Emergency’s Waitemata assistant area commander, Garry Lane, said they responded to the third alarm fire on James Fletcher Drive - triggered by a pile of car parts that had caught fire.

As the morning progressed, smoke billowing from the blaze began making its way across the southern and eastern regions of Auckland - with residents reporting its reach over the last few hours.

Fire and Emergency NZ district manager Brad Mosby says there ha been a shift in the wind and smoke from the fire is now moving north to include suburbs of Greenlane, Ellerslie, Mt Wellington and Penrose. South Auckland remains affected by the smoke.

“We’re asking people to take care and keep their windows and doors shut,” he said, “and wear a mask as a precaution while outside.”

A number of cars used as scrap were ready to be recycled and were within a large pile when they sparked.

Locals in Maraetai, Auckland’s most eastern suburb, reported smelling smoke around 9am before noticing vapours begin to cover the skyline.

One woman said it wasn’t until she took her dogs for a walk that she noticed a smell comparable to burning cables.

“It was just like a stench but you could see it looked like very heavy fog over the distance,” she said.

Another resident who lives in neighbouring Beachlands told the Herald that smoke smelling like burning plastic had also drifted up to her residential area.

Further north-east in Auckland and residents in Glendowie noticed smoke begin to loom over their houses at approximately 9.30am.

One woman living on the edge of the region looking over the gulf said her husband smelled smoke in their bathroom, she said it had a chemical scent.

The thick vapour has mostly covered her usually clear view of Rangitoto and Browns Islands.

Photos from Remuera in central Auckland show the smoke plume rising from Favona, covering the skyline and heading east.

Meanwhile, businesses and locals closer to the blaze are more directly affected by the fire - which sparked on a pile measuring 35m by 35m.

Limited trains running

The Auckland Train Control centre, based at Westfield near Favona, was evacuated just before 10am. Trains were stopped in their tracks for close to two hours.

KiwiRail’s Wellington Train Control Service is looking after Auckland’s train services while the Auckland Train Control Centre remains evacuated.

Services have resumed on the Western Line, stopping at all stations between Britomart and Swanson.

The Southern Line currently has train services running between Britomart and Penrose, and between Puhinui and Papakura. Buses are shuttling passengers between Penrose and Puhinui while Ōtāhuhu Station is closed because of potentially toxic smoke from the fire in Favona.

Services on the Onehunga and Eastern Lines remain cancelled until further notice.

Firefighters continue to control the blaze at a South Auckland scrap metal yard. Photo / Mike Scott

Fourteen fire trucks and approximately 40 firefighters were at the scene at 5am, according to Fire and Emergency, the plan was to separate the piles out to make them smaller in able to extinguish them quickly.

“It is a really big pile, [the smoke is] 10m high,” commander Lane said at the time.

Lane said crews were working from aerial appliances and ladder trucks and had a number of hoses out. A Fire and Emergency alert at 6am advised nearby residents to close all doors and windows.

Plumes of black smoke have filled the air over the street.

A FENZ spokesperson said the fire had been contained to the scrap metal pile but it would be burning for some time.

“The smoke plume is significant and is likely to remain that way throughout the day.

Firefighters are battling a blaze in a pile of scrap metal at a yard in South Auckland's Favona. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“There are concerns the smoke from the fire is toxic and may affect people in the area. Auckland City Council environmental and pollution officers are also in attendance at the fire.”

FENZ said on arrival firefighters found a 70 by 70 metres,10 metres high pile of scrap metal on fire.

“Up to 30 trucks and support vehicles have attended the incident throughout this morning.”

A resident said part of the road had been closed and detours were in place.

Many residents reported on social media groups they woke up to a very strong smell of burning plastic.

Jo Robertson lives around 8km away from the site of the fire in Favona.

Robertson told the Herald the smell of smoke was very strong even at her house.

“It woke us up,” she said.

About 2.30 am, she and her husband woke up to the smell of burning rubber.

“We went to all the rooms, around the house, and outside we couldn’t find anything on fire. But the smell was very strong. I had to turn the air filter off.”

Some schools are closing early as the fire continues to ignite at the scrap metal yard.

Plumes of thick black toxic smoke have filled the air in South Auckland after a car yard fire incident. Photo / Mike Scott

King’s College is expected to close for the day due to the smoke from the South Auckland fire.

Students will switch to online learning, the Herald understands.

Otahuhu College is open but is closing early at 2.30pm.

Principal Neil Watson said if the wind condition changes they would be reviewing the decision.

Southern Cross Campus School said there was concern about the toxic smoke from the fire but at this stage, the school would remain open with class windows remaining closed until further notice.

“We will continue to monitor this situation closely under the close direction of Emergency Management Services.

“The Samoan Language Activities scheduled this morning will be cancelled and all Years 1-13 students will move directly to the classrooms.

“We ask that all students wear masks to school. Staff will issue masks to students at the gate.

“We will keep families updated as we receive further information.”

Koru School said they were open but “we can smell the smoke on the streets and in our community, if you have any concerns please do what you feel is best to keep your children safe”.

“Also, please remember that school finishes at 12.30pm today.”

Fire and Emergency have issued a toxic smoke warning for South Auckland residents this morning. Photo / Mike Scott

Mangere East Primary School said it would remain open today as there was a slight smell of smoke and the plume did not seem to be headed in their direction

“We can see the plume of smoke from the top of our Phoenix building and it doesn’t seem to be coming our way. There is a slight smell. Therefore we will be open today and will keep children inside as needed.”

Bus services along the road had been detoured as well, Auckland Transport said.

James Fletcher Drive has been closed between Beach Rd and Tui St.

Bus route 324 services will be detoured until further notice. The 05 bus stops between Savill Dr and Walmsley Rd are affected.

Due to building fire, James Fletcher Dr is closed between Beach Rd and Tui Street.

Bus route 324 services will be detoured until further notice.

05 bus stops between Savill Dr and Walmsley Rd are impacted: Stop 6991, 6609, 2412, 6989, 6984. Expect delays. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/tzkbzAJyS9 — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) May 30, 2023

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews were working to turn over and put water on the burning materials.

“No buildings are affected, and there are no reports of injuries.”