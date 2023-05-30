Voyager 2023 media awards

Blaze at South Auckland scrap metal yard fills air with toxic smoke, dozen fire crews at scene

NZ Herald
A toxic smoke alert has been issued as a pile of scrap car parts blazes in South Auckland this morning.

More than a dozen fire crews are trying to get the fire under control on James Fletcher Drive in Favona.

A Fire and Emergency alert at 6am advised nearby residents to close all doors and windows.

Firefighters are battling a blaze in a pile of scrap metal at a yard in South Auckland's Favona. Photo / Hayden Woodward
Plumes of black smoke have filled the air over the street.

A resident said part of the road had been closed and detours were in place.

Many residents reported on social media groups they woke up to a very strong smell of burning plastic.

Fire and Emergency have issued a toxic smoke warning for South Auckland residents this morning. Photo / Mike Scott
Bus services along the road had been detoured as well, Auckland Transport said.

James Fletcher Drive has been closed between Beach Rd and Tui St.

Bus route 324 services will be detoured until further notice. The 05 bus stops between Savill Dr and Walmsley Rd are affected.


A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews were working to turn over and put water on the burning materials.

“No buildings are affected, and there are no reports of injuries.”

Firefighters are fighting a blaze at a scrap metal yard in South Auckland this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward
