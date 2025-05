A bus has smashed into a tree in South Auckland with ambulance officers treating passengers at the scene.

A 59-year-old man is facing a charge of careless driving causing injury after a bus crashed into a tree in South Auckland this month, injuring five students.

Auckland police have confirmed that the man is due to appear in court over the bus crash.

The crash happened on Elliot Street in the South Auckland suburb of Pahurehure, on the morning of May 7.