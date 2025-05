A bus has smashed into a tree on Elliot St, Pahurehure.

Five people are in hospital after a school bus smashed into a tree in South Auckland.

Police said others are being treated at the scene after the incident on Elliot St, Pahurehure, just before 9am.

Photos from the scene show the front of the Auckland Transport bus with its windscreen completely smashed, wedged against a tree.

The police spokesperson said all passengers were now off the bus and the vehicle was partially blocking the road.