A new jury is expected to be selected next week for the 20 remaining charges. It is anticipated the new trial will last six weeks and focus on the allegations of nine complainants. The aborted trial had focused on 10.

Two women and two men were arrested last year following Operation Annalise, a two-year police investigation into the Tirohonga Hou Mo Nga Rangatahi Charitable Trust that was prompted by a referral from Oranga Tamariki.

The trust housed troubled youths, often by court order. It operated for some time out of a building at the former Kingseat psychiatric hospital - a complex also shared by haunted house attraction Spookers - before moving to a home in nearby Pukekohe.

None of the four who were arrested, including a woman who is not currently on trial, can be named for legal reasons.

During a two-hour opening address yesterday, prosecutor Charlie Piho said the now-adult men had made accusations against the defendants after police went about finding and interviewing each child who had stayed at the home.

The investigation was prompted by the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care.

The complainants were between the ages of 6 and 17 at the time of the alleged offending. Among the allegations described to authorities were sexual abuse, children being tied up and left for hours, residents being forced to fight one another and on one occasion a 14-year-old being held down and urinated on for refusing to engage in sexual activity with a female staffer.

Defence lawyers for the three defendants have adamantly denied all charges, describing the accusers as having either suffered distorted childhood memories or having outright lied.

None of the complainants had yet given evidence when the trial was aborted.

