Now, they may have to leave the country because of Joshua’s health.
Ingrid said the process of trying to get residency had been incredibly difficult.
“It’s been so hard. It feels like we are so unwanted because we’re fighting the system. We’re trying to get approval, and we’re trying to get to the next step.
“It’s just very challenging because we still have to go to work daily. We still have to live a normal life.”
The family were all given three-year visas to enter the country without any issues, but once it came time to apply for residency, Joshua’s need for 24-hour care was flagged as a problem.
They appealed to the Immigration and Protection Tribunal, which weighed the case and found there were special circumstances that favoured the family staying in New Zealand, and sent the case to the Minister for Immigration to make the final decision.
However, Associate Immigration Minister Chris Penk declined their appeal.
Ingrid rejected the idea Joshua was a burden and said the Government was blaming immigrants for flaws in its system.
“It’s not the children’s fault that there’s not enough resources, and I know, I work in the education system. I see that on a daily basis. But I do feel that Joshua is not the burden.”
She said it was also important to consider the contribution the family had made to their community.
“In fact, our three business teachers all come from overseas. So our chances of replacing somebody like Ingrid would be fairly slight.”
There was still some hope for the family to stay in New Zealand.
Joshua’s current visa runs out in July, and they can then make a final appeal on humanitarian grounds, which would be decided by the Immigration and Protection Tribunal, rather than the minister.
The family’s immigration adviser, Vanessa Sharatt, told Checkpoint Ingrid was essential to filling a job where New Zealand had a critical skills shortage.
“This family has given up a lot to come to New Zealand, to fill a severe shortage that New Zealand has.
“If the Government is going to issue five-year work visas for migrants and their families to come on shore and be part of the solution for these critical skill shortages, then funding in the education and health sectors need to accommodate the requirements of those migrants who also pay taxes in this country.
She pointed out Penk was the Meets’ electorate MP.
“So really what he should have done was recuse himself and Minister [Erica] Stanford should have made the decision ... because there is potentially a conflict of interest.”
Stanford, the Minister of Immigration, also declined the appeal, but Sharratt said if New Zealand wanted migrants to fill skill shortages, then it was not fair to expect them to pack up their lives, come to New Zealand, and be expected to return to their home country if something were to go wrong.
She said Joshua was 2 when the family were granted visas, and at that time was seizure-free, having been weaned off his seizure medication.
It was only after the Meets had been in New Zealand for two years that the boy was diagnosed with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, a severe form of epilepsy.
The family currently has new five-year temporary entry visas, but Joshua’s visitor visa was still being assessed, and if declined, the family would fight deportation, but Sharratt said it was hoped the Tribunal would direct Immigration NZ to grant the visa.