But the family said New Zealand was now their home, and they were worried about their son’s medical care if they had to move back to South Africa.

The family of five first moved to their Warkworth home in 2020 to leave behind the crime and instability of South Africa and for a love for the All Blacks.

“We got some money and we [asked ourselves], ‘What are we going to do?’ And Jacob said, ‘Let’s go to New Zealand’,” Ingrid Meets said.

“He always admired the All Blacks, and he liked the sportsmanship and what they represent. So that’s when we decided: New Zealand it will be.”

Now, they may have to leave the country because of Joshua’s health.

Ingrid said the process of trying to get residency had been incredibly difficult.

“It’s been so hard. It feels like we are so unwanted because we’re fighting the system. We’re trying to get approval, and we’re trying to get to the next step.

“It’s just very challenging because we still have to go to work daily. We still have to live a normal life.”

The family were all given three-year visas to enter the country without any issues, but once it came time to apply for residency, Joshua’s need for 24-hour care was flagged as a problem.

They appealed to the Immigration and Protection Tribunal, which weighed the case and found there were special circumstances that favoured the family staying in New Zealand, and sent the case to the Minister for Immigration to make the final decision.

However, Associate Immigration Minister Chris Penk declined their appeal.

Ingrid rejected the idea Joshua was a burden and said the Government was blaming immigrants for flaws in its system.

“It’s not the children’s fault that there’s not enough resources, and I know, I work in the education system. I see that on a daily basis. But I do feel that Joshua is not the burden.”

She said it was also important to consider the contribution the family had made to their community.

“With the way it’s worded, like we’re draining, putting strain on educational and medical [resources], it feels like we’re just taking from the system...

“But we’re adding as citizens. We’re adding love. We’re adding to the community. In our daily lives, we add something to the system — and then, very importantly, also our tax money.”

Ingrid said the family had been active in their community in Warkworth, often helping out at the local rugby club on Saturday mornings.

Jacob Meets said New Zealand was now home for the family.

“The boys have been in New Zealand longer than they’ve been in South Africa... this is home. This is home to me, this is home to my wife.

“If we have to go back, we will have to immigrate back to South Africa, it’s not just moving back.”

He said it’d be terrible for Joshua’s schooling and care if they had to move back to South Africa.

“Joshua will have to stay at home and just be excluded out of society.

“My wife is a teacher — in 20 years, not once did she see a kid coming through with special needs. They don’t exist, we don’t know where they go.”

Ingrid is a business teacher at Mahurangi College in Warkworth.

Principal Tony Giles said business studies teachers were very hard to come by, and if Ingrid had to leave New Zealand, it would be a huge loss for the school.

“We’ve advertised that position a number of times. We’ve not had New Zealand applicants for a number of years.

“In fact, our three business teachers all come from overseas. So our chances of replacing somebody like Ingrid would be fairly slight.”

There was still some hope for the family to stay in New Zealand.

Joshua’s current visa runs out in July, and they can then make a final appeal on humanitarian grounds, which would be decided by the Immigration and Protection Tribunal, rather than the minister.

The family’s immigration adviser, Vanessa Sharatt, told Checkpoint Ingrid was essential to filling a job where New Zealand had a critical skills shortage.

“This family has given up a lot to come to New Zealand, to fill a severe shortage that New Zealand has.

“If the Government is going to issue five-year work visas for migrants and their families to come on shore and be part of the solution for these critical skill shortages, then funding in the education and health sectors need to accommodate the requirements of those migrants who also pay taxes in this country.

“You can’t have it both ways.”

Sharatt said while Joshua’s needs were extensive, the cost of his care was weighed up against the benefit of having the family in the country, including Ingrid’s job.

She said it also took into account other factors, including Joshua’s current wrap-around support versus the care he’d have in South Africa.

“New Zealand has obligations as a signatory to the UN Convention’s rights of the child and rights of the disabled person, and you can’t get away from that.”

Sharratt questioned why Penk declined the visa when it had been concluded there were sufficient special circumstances in Joshua’s case to grant it.

“In my mind, he should have approved the visa.”

She pointed out Penk was the Meets’ electorate MP.

“So really what he should have done was recuse himself and Minister [Erica] Stanford should have made the decision ... because there is potentially a conflict of interest.”

Stanford, the Minister of Immigration, also declined the appeal, but Sharratt said if New Zealand wanted migrants to fill skill shortages, then it was not fair to expect them to pack up their lives, come to New Zealand, and be expected to return to their home country if something were to go wrong.

She said Joshua was 2 when the family were granted visas, and at that time was seizure-free, having been weaned off his seizure medication.

It was only after the Meets had been in New Zealand for two years that the boy was diagnosed with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, a severe form of epilepsy.

The family currently has new five-year temporary entry visas, but Joshua’s visitor visa was still being assessed, and if declined, the family would fight deportation, but Sharratt said it was hoped the Tribunal would direct Immigration NZ to grant the visa.

Associate minister responds

In a statement, Penk said he maintained a policy of not commenting on the circumstances of individual cases.

He said it was not flagged with him that the family lived in his electorate before he made his decision, and he would expect it to be raised ahead of time.

Penk had reiterated that expectation to Immigration NZ.

Stanford found his decision was appropriate and that the family’s case would not be considered further.

