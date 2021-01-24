Soundsplash festival reports few intoxications despite rocky start

About 8000 people - mainly teenagers - attended the three-day Soundsplash music festival in Raglan. Photo / NZ Police

A handful of people needed medical treatment for dug and alcohol intoxication at a music festival where thousands of young attendees were forced to queue up to seven hours due to stringent searches for illicit drugs.

The organiser of Raglan music festival Soundsplash says the four drug intoxications and minimal alcohol intoxications during the three-day festival which ended today showed that its messaging and processes worked.

The festival came under fire on Friday after teenagers had to wait up to seven hours in the hot sun in Raglan Airfield for buses to take them the final 4km to the concert grounds.

The site had been set up as a drop-off point and a place where they could get their entry wristbands and have their bags searched for alcohol and harmful substances.

Festival organiser Brian Ruawai on Friday apologised for the waits, but said it was caused by the stringent checking for illicit drugs.

Of the 8000 mainly young people who attended the festival, Ruawai said just two were taken by ambulance as a precaution due to taking drugs, one was cleared by medics at the festival and one was collected by a parent.

"As previously stated, our searching processes upon entry are rigorous, but there will be some people who are determined to circumvent the event rules and the law."

Following the Herald's initial story about parents being irate about the long waits some dubbed a logistical disaster, more parents came forward complaining about over-priced food, no cooking facilities and the fact the showers were only open for several hours during the mornings and evenings.

But Ruawai said the website make it clear that there were no camping facilities like kitchens because the festival was held on a working farm and a fire ban was in place.

"This information is clearly stated in the event information/FAQs. Attendees are able to bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages onsite.

"Our Wellbeing Teams gave out free BBQ food, fruit, snacks, hot and cold drinks which are located in the Blue Zone and Camping ground Chill Zones."

While vendors set their own prices, drinking water was freely available via multiple water stations throughout the event site.

"We expect vendors to set prices fairly but the festival doesn't control trading prices."

Just a quick update from us out at SoundSplash Thank you to everyone that's come, the crowds are being wicked and... Posted by Waikato Police on Friday, 22 January 2021

On Saturday night, Waikato Police posted that the crowds were being "wicked" and showing some great vibes. However it also urged people to keep safe, rehydrated and to drink responsibly.