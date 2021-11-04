'Sorry sunshine': Winston Peters hits back at David Seymour on Twitter over Jacinda Ardern

Winston Peters and David Seymour exchanged words on Twitter today. Photo / NZME

When David Seymour today implied that Winston Peters had played a part in electing Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister, the NZ First Founder was having none of it.

Earlier today, Winston Peters tweeted about the Government's plans (or lack thereof) for Aucklanders travelling at Christmas.

"Aucklanders needing a scheduled time slot to leave the city for Xmas is simply nuts," Peters tweeted. "It makes you wonder which clown is running this circus."

Seymour retweeted the tweet with the comment: "I believe it's the person you made Prime Minister."

Peters was quick to shut down the claim he had anything to do with Ardern's re-election this term.

"Sorry sunshine there was an election in 2020. NZ chose this Government not me," Peters retaliated.

"To be honest I'm surprised. I thought you would've known better by now," he added.

Sorry sunshine there was an election in 2020. NZ chose this government not me.



To be honest I'm surprised. I thought you would've known better by now. https://t.co/O6fQUAVOyI — Winston Peters (@winstonpeters) November 3, 2021

The to and fro continued with Seymour retweeting Peters asking him to tell him more about the 2020 election, when NZ First got zero MPs into Parliament.

"Oh really? Tell me more about the results of this 2020 election you speak of," Seymour wrote.

Ardern was elected for her first term as Prime Minister in 2017, when Winston Peters' NZ First chose to enter a minority coalition with Labour, supported by the Green Party.

Labour went on to win the 2020 general election by a landslide.

Winnie on Twitter - the old bugger still has some stingers! https://t.co/HEfjC2F8rG — Bec🏳️‍🌈🦊🦝 (@bauhausandmies) November 4, 2021

Peters' exchange with Seymour on Twitter today was not the first time this week the NZ First founder responded to criticism on social media.

Earlier this week, Peters responded to another Twitter user calling him a "four flushing moron".