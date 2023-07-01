Some West Coasters face rates increases over 23 per cent

West Coast Regional Council headquarters. Photo / Google Maps

Brendon McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter

West Coast ratepayers are facing some of the biggest rates increases in the country.

This follows a 16.42 per cent general rate increase by the West Coast Regional Council.

The region’s 398 farms will bear the brunt of the increase, which is largely due to a doubling of estimated costs for the Te Tai o Poutini Plan.

This increase alone will see farms with a capital value above $3 million pay $456 a year more in the next year. Civil Defence and emergency management extra costs will add $305. Excluding the uniform annual general charge, total rates for a $3m property will bump up to between $2280 and $3000 a year.

West Coast Federated Farmers president Bede O’Connor was aghast when he heard the council had approved a 16.42 per cent rates increase, as he thought ratepayers were yet to be consulted.

However, the regional council earlier ruled out putting its budget to the public as it was still forecasting a 10 per cent rise in year three of the 2021-31 long-term plan.

O’Connor said it was difficult to say the council should not bump the rates up, but for farmers in particular “it’s bloody hard”.

The Coast had sought the TTPP - with its associated cost - rather than a more radical amalgamation of the four councils, he said.

“The TTPP is what we wanted for the West Coast.

“I’d say it’s disappointing to see that rates rise, but we understand the council has to operate in a financially responsible way. We look forward to more dialogue on how the council is going to trim their expenses and what they deliver,” O’Connor said.

With Grey and Buller district council rates rises of 5.63 per cent and 6.8 per cent respectively, ratepayers in those districts now face increases of upwards of 22 per cent.

Farmers also have to shoulder separate rate costs of their river protection rating district, on top of their rates bills.

Hari Hari farmer and Wanganui River Rating District spokesman Jon Sullivan said the regional increase was another example of the imposition of costs through policy direction.

It fitted with a trend of public agencies “disconnected from reality” affecting the viability of farming.

“I’m hearing that the government expansion in employees in government departments has risen by over 10,000 people, and that doesn’t include contractors,” Sullivan said.

“What do we actually get out of it? Nothing.”

Overall, the total rates increase for Grey district ratepayers will start at 22.05 per cent and in Buller it will be from 23.2 per cent.

Westland district ratepayers are cushioned for one year, as their council voted for a 0.2 per cent increase after deciding not to rate for depreciation of its Three Waters assets for next year.

In a statement after the regional council approved the 16.42 per cent increase, chairman Peter Haddock said they were mindful of “challenging times” for ratepayers.

Ratepayers were encouraged to tap into council rates remission and postponement policy.

However, after the meeting, he said the ability of the council to make exceptions would be “on a case by case basis” and was likely to be rare.

Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.