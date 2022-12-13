Some Wellington train services axed on top of 200 buses

Wellington's rail network is now coming under pressure due to a shortage of available staff. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Some train services in Wellington are now being either temporarily suspended, replaced by bus, or will have reduced capacity due to a shortage of staff.

It comes on top of more than 200 bus services which have also been temporarily suspended due to a nationwide driver shortage.

Metlink general manager Samantha Gain said the rail network was experiencing a high level of staff unavailability due to sickness and leave, which has resulted in an increase of unplanned cancellations.

“To alleviate the issue, Metlink is introducing targeted suspensions to create a more stable timetable for customers. Suspended services will be shown struck out on the Metlink website and detailed in service alerts.”

Train timetables will operate at a reduced capacity from today until the end of January. The Herald has asked Metlink how many services are expected to be affected.

Gain said decisions on suspensions would be made based on the shortest wait time for the next train as well as patronage levels of trains before and after the suspended service. This will make sure passengers catching an earlier or later train still have room, she said.

Metlink was working closely with the rail operator to run as many services as possible, although trains might have fewer carriages depending on the number of available staff, Gain said. Rail services replaced by buses will be highlighted in pink in the online timetable.

Cancellations are expected to ease during the holiday period when fewer trains are scheduled to run anyway.

The rail operator’s training school and recruitment programme will however continue over the Christmas break and it’s hoped staff levels will increase by the end of January.

In November Metlink also announced it was temporarily suspending a further 114 bus trips in Wellington. This was on top of the 67 trips already suspended in October and 45 other services suspended in July last year.

Yesterday Immigration Minister Michael Wood announced bus and truck drivers will now be able to access a time-limited, two-year residence pathway.

Greater Wellington Regional Council chairman Daran Ponter said it was a welcome relief for an industry struggling to recruit in a low unemployment environment.

“This is fantastic news for our operators and opens up a new avenue of recruitment for them. We’ve been working with unions, operators and transport providers across the country to make this a priority. New Zealand’s transport industry needs thousands of new drivers and this programme serves as another tool towards building the pipeline of talent necessary to keep the industry ticking over.

“This move adds more people to the pool and puts in clear pathways to help them succeed and progress through immigration and onwards to a very rewarding career in public transport.”











