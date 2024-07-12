Solicitor-General declines police request to lay human trafficking charges against Hawke’s Bay man

Parminder Singh will appear at Napier District Court on August 9. Photo / NZME

By Lauren Crimp of RNZ

The Solicitor-General has declined a police request to lay human trafficking charges against a Hawke’s Bay man who is already facing charges of rape and exploitation.

In 2023, police believed they may have uncovered a human trafficking and migrant exploitation ring in the region, sparked by a “distraught” victim raising the alarm.

In December, a now 45-year-old man was arrested and charged with unlawful sexual connection and rape.

His interim name suppression was lifted in January, and Stuff reported he was named as Parminder Singh.