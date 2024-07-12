Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Solicitor-General declines police request to lay human trafficking charges against Hawke’s Bay man

RNZ
2 mins to read
Parminder Singh will appear at Napier District Court on August 9. Photo / NZME

By Lauren Crimp of RNZ

The Solicitor-General has declined a police request to lay human trafficking charges against a Hawke’s Bay man who is already facing charges of rape and exploitation.

In 2023, police believed they may have uncovered a human trafficking and migrant exploitation ring in the region, sparked by a “distraught” victim raising the alarm.

In December, a now 45-year-old man was arrested and charged with unlawful sexual connection and rape.

His interim name suppression was lifted in January, and Stuff reported he was named as Parminder Singh.

Stuff also reported he denied those charges.

Since then, a second alleged victim had come forward and Singh now faced further charges, including rape and exploitation of an employee, police said.

In December, Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick told RNZ police believed migrant exploitation and human trafficking were also at play - but they first had to follow due process and seek the Solicitor-General’s consent to lay the trafficking charges.

That consent was not granted.

“The acting deputy Solicitor-General declined consent on the basis that, on the material made available to Crown Law, there was insufficient evidence to prove such a charge at this time,” the Solicitor-General’s office said.

The fact that sexual offending charges and exploitation charges had already been laid was considered as part of that decision, it said.

Singh faced trial by jury, and was next due to appear at Napier District Court on August 9.

