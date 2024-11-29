“Holiday pay, notice period and contractors have not been paid ... Over 160 workers have been thrown on the street,” the statement read.

SolarZero workers flocked to Auckland's CBD this afternoon in protest after the company's shock liquidation. Photo / Dean Purcell

“Eighteen months ago, as Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins welcomed BlackRock’s plans to develop a $2b climate infrastructure fund for New Zealand. At the time there were calls between the then Prime Minister and Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock.

“Chris, on behalf of SolarZero employees and all Kiwi workers, we ask that you contact Larry Fink and ask him to do the right thing. Use your relationship with Larry to get BlackRock to pay SolarZero workers what they are owed.”

The statement also asked in hindsight if it was a “great idea” welcoming the $2b funding initiative and if Hipkins was comfortable that Blackrock is now 40% of the KiwiSaver market given its treatment of SolarZero workers.

Employees and supporters today took to Auckland’s streets in protest over BlackRock, marching on the firm’s Auckland office.

“We’re talking about 200 people that are owed $4 million because BlackRock decided to pull the pin on SolarZero, which is New Zealand’s largest solar company,” said SolarZero employee Mike Worsp.

SolarZero staffers were advised of the news on Tuesday and have received no promise of holiday pay or redundancies. Photo / Dean Purcell

One staffer earlier told the Herald he asked management for figures on the amount owing to staff – to which he was told about $1.4m was owing in holiday pay and $1.6m for one-month notice pay. About $900,000 was also outstanding with contractors and subcontractors, he claimed.

“It sets a dangerous precedent for foreign investors coming in and thinking that they can do what they want and treat Kiwis and work permit holders like crap,” Worsp said at the protest.

“It’s really disappointing and we’re hoping that BlackRock will stand up and open their chequebook and do the right thing and pay what’s owed.”

Worsp said employees would continue trying to have dialogue with BlackRock, who “haven’t answered anything”.

“They’ve been very quiet, which is really, really disappointing. We’re hoping that we’ll hear a little bit more back from the liquidators next week.”

Another protester said they weren’t there to “create any trouble”.

“We are here for a peaceful protest and to make everybody aware as to what this international, multinational, billion, trillion dollar company [is doing].”

One protester over a bullhorn called BlackRock “the dark lord”.

United States private equity giant BlackRock bought SolarZero from its Kiwi founders in a mid-2022 deal. Photo / Dean Purcell

SolarZero offered no-money-up-front solar panel installations, instead charging a monthly subscription over a 25-year contract. It quoted $177 for a four-person household.

BlackRock bought SolarZero from its Kiwi founders in a mid-2022 deal. The price was not disclosed, but the deal required Overseas Investment Office (OIO) approval, implying it was above the OIO’s $100m assessment threshold.

In a statement to the Herald, BlackRock said: “BlackRock’s climate infrastructure business, on behalf of the fund, held extensive discussions with various stakeholders over a period of time to explore and work through several options to reach an outcome that would meet the needs of various parties, which regrettably could not be brought to fruition.

“The team is deeply disappointed with this outcome and has worked with the SolarZero board to appoint a liquidator to ensure an orderly transition of the business in the interests of stakeholders, including SolarZero’s customers, employees, creditors, and others.”

Meanwhile, the Government has $115m at risk from the collapse of SolarZero, with Finance Minister Nicola Willis saying she was seeking urgent advice on the situation.

NZ Green Investment Finance (NZGIF) – a “green investment bank” created by the previous Government to fund environmentally friendly businesses – made a $145m debt facility available to SolarZero, as well as facilitating $220m in credit lines from international private lenders First Sentier Investors, Natixis Investment Managers and Societe Generale.

This morning, NZGIF said: “A total of $365m from all lenders was available, but this was not fully drawn down at the point of SolarZero’s liquidation – and some had been repaid.

“At the time of SolarZero’s liquidation, approximately $115m of NZGIF’s commitment was drawn down against installations.”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.