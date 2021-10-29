Soggy weather: Heavy rain to douse Taranaki, showers for much of country

MetService National weather: October 29th-31st.

Those planning to enjoy the outdoors this weekend should head out this morning before wet weather sets in, or be prepared with a brolly and raincoat.

Rain is set to dampen most of the country on Saturday night, which could dampen Halloween plans and outdoor gatherings for people in Auckland and Waikato, who remain at alert level 3.

Warm, humid temperatures reaching the early 20s and fine weather is forecast before the second half of today takes a turn, with significant rain making for a soggy finish.

Heavy north to northwesterly rain is forecast for western areas, with Mount Taranaki expected to be hit the hardest. A heavy rain watch for the area is in place from 6pm tonight until early Sunday morning.

Pedestrians in Auckland CBD dodge the rain. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

MetService is advising people in the upper North Island, such as in Whangarei and Auckland, to enjoy the best of the weather before 3pm today.

Rain overnight in these areas is set to clear up by Sunday afternoon, with cooler temperatures.

The lower North Island is in for a morning of showers before a fine stretch in the middle of the day, giving way to further rain in the evening.

Cloud, fog and light rain will cover the South Island before heavier falls arrive in western places in the late afternoon.

Halloween and the final day of October will begin with rain for most of the North Island, but this will clear by around lunchtime leading into a sunny afternoon, and hopefully drier weather for trick-or-treating.

The South Island is in for a mixed bag with heavy rain in the morning, cold wind by evening and showers reaching the northern areas.