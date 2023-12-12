The new National-Act-NZ First Government's smoking policy, which repeals Labour's smokefree laws, explained. Video / NZ Herald

Snuff and smokeless tobacco are being considered as tools to help smokers quit under the new Government’s smokefree plans.

And while those products have contributed to reduced smoking rates overseas, New Zealand experts on tobacco control are sceptical about whether they would be successful here.

The National-led Government has promised to scrap the previous government’s anti-smoking laws, prompting widespread condemnation from the healthcare sector and generating global headlines.

National has also agreed with NZ First to “reform the regulation of vaping, smokeless tobacco, and oral nicotine products”.

Vaping is already championed as a smoking cessation tool in New Zealand and heated tobacco products - in which tobacco is warmed rather than burned - are legal but not widely used.

Oral nicotine products, which include nicotine pouches or snuff/snus, are banned in New Zealand.

Associate Health Minister Casey Costello, who is responsible for policy relating to smoking and vaping, said she was getting advice on all these products and what role they might play in helping smokers quit.

“Early information I have got around oral nicotine is that it was used highly successfully in Scandinavian countries,” she told the Herald.

“I think Sweden was one of the first countries in Europe to reach below that 5 per cent threshold. And how much oral nicotine products contributed to that - I’m really interested to understand how that worked.”

NZ First MP and Associate Health Minister Casey Costello is responsible for the new Government's smoking and vaping policies. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Sweden has the lowest smoking rate in Europe, which is partly attributed to its high rates of snus use.

University of Auckland Professor Chris Bullen, who specialises in tobacco control, said he was not convinced more smoking alternatives were needed in New Zealand.

“Chewing tobacco is likely to be a lot less harmful than smoking tobacco, but it’s not completely safe,” Bullen said.

“And in my personal view, I don’t think introducing other products into the mix here in New Zealand is a good [idea].”

He said there were unique factors in Sweden which would be difficult to replicate in other countries: snus was culturally significant, widely available, and had been purified to remove particularly harmful ingredients.

Bullen said the existing tools and policies in New Zealand already appeared to be working regarding reducing smoking rates, though further work was needed around issues like youth vaping.

Professor Janet Hoek said there was a much stronger evidence base for measures which were being repealed by the Government, such as reducing the nicotine content in cigarettes.

University of Otago Professor Janet Hoek, who co-chairs the Aspire2025 smokefree research group, said it was misleading to cite Sweden as an example because its cultural traditions around snus were very different to New Zealand.

She was also concerned that the new Government’s smokefree policies appeared to align closely with the tobacco industry.

“We know that tobacco companies and the groups that they give money to for a very long time have wanted a more liberal tobacco marketplace, so we need to watch that space carefully.”

Hoek said the evidence base was much stronger for denicotinisation, reducing retail outlets and creating a smokefree generation - all measures which the Government planned to repeal.

The National Party supported reducing nicotine levels in cigarettes when the smokefree legislation was debated, but wanted it to be introduced before the other measures. It was also concerned that law changes would drive a black market for tobacco.

Snuff usually comes in a pouch which is placed inside the cheek or gums and provides a strong nicotine hit.

While it is still addictive because of its nicotine content, it is not as harmful as smoking because it does not involve inhalation.

However, it is still carcinogenic and has been linked to increased risk of mouth, throat and pancreatic cancers.

Costello said she was also getting advice on further vaping changes, saying that rule changes introduced by the previous government were “tweaking around the edges”.

She was interesting in looking at whether vapes should only be sold by trained staff in “reputable businesses”, but wanted to be sure that she was not simply creating complicated, unworkable regulations.

She would also look at whether vapes might be provided to smokers wanting to quit.

“At the moment, you get provided a supply of nicotine gum or patches … so whether vaping products are adding to that is another option.”

Under its coalition agreements, National has agreed to increase penalties for selling vapes to youths under the age of 18 and consider requiring a liquor licence to sell vaping products.

Snuffing out smoking: The smoking cessation tools being reviewed by Government