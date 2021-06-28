Snow starting to fall on Hawke's Bay hills and roads

There was a light dusting of snow near the Titiokura summit on the Napier-Taupō Rd with more expected along SH5 this morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

Parts of Hawke's Bay have woken to find light snow covering the ground or falling gently from the sky.

MetService expected snow down to 500 metres today, with a road snowfall warning issued for State Highway 5, the road between Napier and Taupō.

Up to 1 centimetre of snow is expected to settle near the summit of the road during this time.

The Napier-Taihape Rd is closed after Rangitikei District Council staff reported between 5-10 cm of snow this morning.

An update will be provided about 11am on Tuesday.