Snow starting to fall on Hawke's Bay hills and roads

Parts of Hawke's Bay have woken to find light snow covering the ground or falling gently from the sky.
MetService expected snow down to 500 metres today, with a road snowfall warning issued for State Highway 5, the road between Napier and Taupō.
Up to 1 centimetre of snow is expected to settle near the summit of the road during this time.
The Napier-Taihape Rd is closed after Rangitikei District Council staff reported between 5-10 cm of snow this morning.
An update will be provided about 11am on Tuesday.