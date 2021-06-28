Voyager 2021 media awards
Snow starting to fall on Hawke's Bay hills and roads

There was a light dusting of snow near the Titiokura summit on the Napier-Taupō Rd with more expected along SH5 this morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today

Parts of Hawke's Bay have woken to find light snow covering the ground or falling gently from the sky.

MetService expected snow down to 500 metres today, with a road snowfall warning issued for State Highway 5, the road between Napier and Taupō.

Up to 1 centimetre of snow is expected to settle near the summit of the road during this time.

The Napier-Taihape Rd is closed after Rangitikei District Council staff reported between 5-10 cm of snow this morning.

An update will be provided about 11am on Tuesday.