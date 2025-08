Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

A large smouldering heap of rubbish has been dumped on a busy central Auckland street this morning after a fire in a rubbish truck.

A Fire and Emergency shift manager said they were called to Sandringham Rd, Kingsland, just before 5.30am.

He said one truck and crew were sent to the scene, and they left just after 6am.

Photos from the scene show a large pile of rubbish dumped off to the side of the road along the outside of Eden Park.