Updated

Smokefree 2025 ‘gone up in smoke’, says health group

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The new National-Act-NZ First Government's smoking policy that repeals Labour's smokefree laws is explained. Video / NZ Herald
  • Smokefree 2025 is at risk after the repeal of laws banning tobacco sales to those born after January 1, 2009.
  • Letitia Harding, from Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ, says the repeal derailed public health progress and shifted the problem to vaping.
  • Associate Health Minister Casey Costello claims smoking rates are declining and more vaping restrictions will be enforced on June 17.

Smokefree 2025 has “gone up in smoke”, according to a leading health foundation, which says the new approach to achieving Smokefree Aotearoa is simply shifting the problem to vapes.

Early last year, National’s coalition deal with New Zealand First led to the repeal under urgency of smokefree laws, including a

Save

