“We were on track to lead the world in tobacco control, now we appear to be leading the world in vaping.
“We’re just chasing a new kind of addiction – and calling it progress.”
Harding said the repeal of smokefree measures “blindsided everyone” and that the previous policies were a “significant step forward” in reducing respiratory disease and health inequities, particularly for Māori and Pacific communities.
“The Government’s strategy seems to be, ‘Let’s just add vapes to the mix’, which is just another product that has harmful health effects and ensures future generations are nicotine-dependent,” said Harding.
Associate Health Minister Casey Costello, who led the Government’s work on smoking regulation, said the Government was committed to the Smokefree 2025 target and had “continued and accelerated the initiatives, programmes and services that has contributed to our quit-smoking successes”.
Smoking rates were declining and New Zealand had one of the world’s lowest smoking rates, she said.
“We also remain focused on doing all we can to prevent youth vaping. More restrictions are coming into force on June 17.
“These join the other regulations we have already introduced, following a period where New Zealand was initially slow to regulate against vaping before we came into government.
“I am pleased to see research showing that regular youth vaping rates are showing decreases over the last three years.”
The Government was focused on preventing youth vaping and had increased penalties for anyone supplying vapes to under-18s.
New vaping measures due to come into force next month include banning disposable vapes, further proximity restrictions for specialist vape retailers, and restrictions on displaying vapes, which will also apply to product images for online vape stores.
“Most smokers are older and have been smoking for some time, so they need help to quit,” Costello said.
“Our approach is about achieving smokefree through consent, not coercion – and having much better regulations and enforcement. A key part of that approach is to allow access to safer and lower-cost nicotine products, like vaping."
Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.