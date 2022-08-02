Voyager 2021 media awards
Smoke from house fire prompts Auckland motorway alert

Smoke billows across the Southwestern Motorway. Photo / Waka Kotahi

NZ Herald

Auckland motorists are being warned to take extra care after a house fire sent smoke billowing across a busy motorway.

Video released by Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency showed vehicles disappearing into a thick cloud of smoke on the city's Southwestern Motorway.

The fire in Māngere follows earlier disruption that saw two crashes block the right southbound lane of the Southwestern Motorway near the Mahunga Dr off-ramp.

Motorists were asked to delay their journey or expect long southbound delays from Maioro St until scenes were cleared earlier today.

MORE TO COME