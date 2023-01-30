‘Smiley, bubbly, funny’: Hawke’s Bay father and son drowning victims farewelled

Ian Cruickshank (left) and his son Samuel Cruickshank drowned off Opoutere Beach, Coromandel, 18 January. Photo / Supplied by Cruickshank family

The respective wife and mother of drowning victims Ian and Samuel Cruickshank told friends at Monday’s packed funeral service: “It is you who are keeping us standing.”

Hundreds gathered to share memories of the Takapau father and son at a service in Waipawa’s Central Hawke’s Bay Municipal Theatre.

Ian and his son Samuel, 15, died after they were swept out to sea while swimming at Opoutere, a remote beach north of Coromandel Peninsula’s Whangamatā, nearly three weeks ago.

Donna Cruickshank, Ian’s wife and Samuel’s mother, said her husband’s love was “the foundation of my life. I knew he loved me, he told me every day”, she said.





She said the two met at church, where his distinctive mullet hairdo caught her eye.

Ian bought land in Takapau before they were engaged, and they had lived on the property together since.

“Every single thing on that property Ian and I have talked over, argued about and created. When I walk in the door now, I know that I am walking into a beautiful, warm, safe place that Ian made for us.”

She said it wasn’t fair to see Samuel go so soon, but they will remember what they had with him.

“Samuel should have grown up to give us more pride, worry and joy.”

She said his friends and sports were his two favourite things.

“Right from a little boy, he was always in the middle of a bunch of friends and he always, always loved sports. He started with rippa rugby, moved on to football, and then discovered basketball, which became his passion.”

“He was the same kind of brother as he was a friend - loyal, cheeky, goofy and kind.”

Isabella Cruickshank, Samuel’s older sister and Ian’s daughter, said Ian was her biggest inspiration and no one was like him.

She said he was a role model who put his family first and never let them down.

“He gave me life, he nurtured me, taught me, dressed me, fought for me, held me, shouted at me, kissed me, but most importantly, he loved me unconditionally,” she said.

“I know you are watching down on us forever with that goofy smile on your face.”

She said “smiley, bubbly, funny, cheerful, kind, soft-hearted, compassionate” were all words that would describe Samuel.

“He still had so much life in him, so many plans and so much to do. This is why I know for a fact he doesn’t want us to stop living for him.”

Cousins, nieces and nephews of the two recounted more memories of their shared cheeky sense of humour and laughter, Ian’s devotion to his family, and Samuel’s charisma in making friends.

RSE workers from the orchards Ian managed performed songs for the service, and Aviata Aiolupo remembered the good colleague and man he was.

Orchard colleagues Stewart Yates and Ron McFetridge and Hawke’s Bay regional councillor Jerf van Beek remembered Ian as a dedicated man with a strong work ethic and faith.

They, along with friend Kara Duncan-Hewitt, all had distinct memories of the long, curly mullet he sported when he was younger.

Ian’s stepson Matthew said he learned how to be a good father to his own child from Ian.

A Givealittle page started to support the Cruickshank family has raised $42,276 in 10 days.

Central Hawke’s Bay district councillor Kate Taylor, who started the page, said there had not just been support from Takapau, but also the rest of Hawke’s Bay, Whangamatā and the wider church community.

“It is a show of support for the family with the tough time they have ahead,” Taylor said.