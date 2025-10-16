The idea that slapping some corrugated iron cladding on such mainstream outlets would blend them into this quirky township without watering down its specialness is hard to fathom.
Tīrau is not the only place trying to keep a global fast-food giant at bay.
Ōrākei lost its battle against a new McDonald’s, but the residents of Wānaka – the South Island spot famed for its Instagrammable tree and lakeside vistas – have had more luck in their beef with the golden arches.
Character towns should have more power to protect what makes them special. But ultimately, it falls to customers to vote with their wallets and ensure character-enhancing places thrive.
So next time you’re driving through Tīrau, why not stop and experience the “unique take on pies” and “interesting walls” – according to TripAdvisor reviewers – of Cabbage Tree Cafe.
Try the “best almond croissant ever” at The Baker or “proper tea in a pot” at Enchanted Cafe.
And while you wait for your slow food, perhaps pass the time in The Clocke Shoppe or decide to redecorate at Notting Hill Interiors, while basking in the approving steely gaze of the Big Dog and Sheep.