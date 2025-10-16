The panel decided the development on Main Rd would not have any “discernible” effect on the town’s character.

“The proposal will visually contribute to the variation and richness within the village’s core area.”

Yeah right.

The idea that slapping some corrugated iron cladding on such mainstream outlets would blend them into this quirky township without watering down its specialness is hard to fathom.

An artist rendering of what the Tīrau Starbucks and Burger King development could look like.

Tīrau is not the only place trying to keep a global fast-food giant at bay.

Ōrākei lost its battle against a new McDonald’s, but the residents of Wānaka – the South Island spot famed for its Instagrammable tree and lakeside vistas – have had more luck in their beef with the golden arches.

Commissioners rejected a consent application for a McDonald’s restaurant to be built off the SH6/SH84 roundabout.

“We find the proposed development at odds with the character typically associated with rural living,” they wrote.

The decision followed a 6000-signature petition, some entertaining signage (“Wānaka welcomes McDonald’s … jokes we don’t") and a majority of the 367 official submissions saying no.

Local beef: Signs of protest and support for McDonald's application to build a restaurant in Wānaka. Photo / File

McDonald’s does not seem to have given up, with reporting suggesting it still wants to be in Wānaka.

That’s capitalism, eh. Just like little owner-operator stores, big franchises have every right to try to set up where their research indicates customers await.

Character towns should have more power to protect what makes them special. But ultimately, it falls to customers to vote with their wallets and ensure character-enhancing places thrive.

So next time you’re driving through Tīrau, why not stop and experience the “unique take on pies” and “interesting walls” – according to TripAdvisor reviewers – of Cabbage Tree Cafe.

Try the “best almond croissant ever” at The Baker or “proper tea in a pot” at Enchanted Cafe.

And while you wait for your slow food, perhaps pass the time in The Clocke Shoppe or decide to redecorate at Notting Hill Interiors, while basking in the approving steely gaze of the Big Dog and Sheep.