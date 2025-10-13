Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News
Updated

Waikato: Tīrau Starbucks and Burger King development gets resource consent with conditions

Danielle Zollickhofer
Waikato News Director & Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
4 mins to read

An artist rendering of what the proposed Tīrau Starbucks and Burger King development could look like.

An artist rendering of what the proposed Tīrau Starbucks and Burger King development could look like.

A controversial Starbucks and Burger King development in Tīrau has been given the go-ahead by independent commissioners.

The panel of two, chairman Dave Serjeant and Ian Munro, have granted Tahua Properties Limited a resource consent to operate the two fast-food restaurants with drive-through facilities.

The consent is subject to conditions,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save