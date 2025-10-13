In 2023, Tahua Properties Limited, a New Zealand retail and hospitality investment company that operates Starbucks New Zealand, Burger King New Zealand and Popeyes New Zealand, applied for a resource consent from South Waikato District Council.

The application was publicly notified in June last year, with 148 submissions received, of which 39 were in support, five were neutral and 104 were in opposition.

A hearing was held on August 18 and 19 this year.

Submitters against the proposal were mainly concerned about traffic, noise and the impact on the town’s character and established businesses.

In the report on the decision, released on Friday, Serjeant said the panel agreed with concerns regarding the opening hours.

“We consider that effects of late-night noise and potentially adverse social behaviour, not created by the proposed restaurants but related to their opening presence, favour an earlier closing time for both premises than sought by the applicant.

“We have determined that this closing time should be 11pm and note ... [that] illuminated signage being turned off at that time will limit other adverse effects on character and amenity.”

Tīrau is located on SH1. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

With the adjusted opening hours, Serjeant said the panel believed the restaurants would operate in a “residentially compatible manner”.

Additionally, the panel believed the proposal would have “acceptable, and overall low, adverse effects” on the residential neighbourhood.

“Other than Main Rd and immediate neighbouring properties, the proposal will have almost no real-world impact or effect on the vast majority of the neighbourhood or its character and amenity.

“It will be, for almost all of the neighbourhood, completely out of sight and unlikely to have any measurable impact on the overall qualities and pleasantness of that neighbourhood.

“We find that the proposal will not visually dominate the street ... The proposal will maintain the amenity of the Tīrau commercial street and reinforce its role as the centre of local commerce.”

The panel included a condition on cladding that was meant to ensure the use of corrugated iron, to be consistent with other local landmarks and shops.

Refuse and recycling collection cannot take place during set peak times and construction traffic must be avoided between the school arrival and departure hours of 8.30am and 9.00am and 2.45pm and 3.15pm.

A Construction Management Plan, Construction Traffic Management Plan and Loading Management Plan must be implemented.

Serjeant said concerns regarding the international food chain status of Burger King and Starbucks and the perception that either restaurant served unhealthy food were not considered under the Resource Management Act.

Overall, he said the panel didn’t believe the development would have a “discernible” effect on the town’s character “at all”.

“We find that it will not strike users of Main Rd as anomalous, or out of place.”

Serjeant said the panel found the proposal would be positive for the town.

“The proposal will have positive social and economic effects on Tirau township and the wider district generated by employment and income creation and an addition to the daily availability and range of food establishments in the town.”

Further, he said the proposal would be a “logical extension of the town centre”.

“The proposal will visually contribute to the variation and richness within the village’s core area.”

South Waikato District Council planning and performance manager Gary Knighton acknowledged the significant interest in the development.

“This topic has been of significant public interest and attracted a range of passionate viewpoints.”

There is now a 15 working-day period in which appeals can be lodged with the Environment Court.

More to come ...

Danielle Zollickhofer is the Waikato news director and a multimedia journalist at the Waikato Herald. She joined NZME in 2021 and is based in Hamilton.