Slip closes SH2 between Napier and Wairoa for second time in a week

The slip on Sunday morning not far from the Waikare Bailey Bridge. Photo / Mahia Restoration Trust

State Highway 2 between Napier and Wairoa has closed early on Sunday due to a slip.

The slip happened between Putorino and Kotemaori and the road was closed about 3.45am on Sunday.

“Road users are advised to avoid the area or delay your journey if possible,” a Waka Kotahi post read.

The road was closed early Sunday between Kotemoari and Putorino. Photo / Waka Kotahi

It is unclear when the road will re-open.

It is the second time in a week that road has been closed due to slips.

Last Sunday, a slip on SH2 just south of Wairoa resulted in a fatal crash about 4am that morning, when a car hit the slip in the dark.



