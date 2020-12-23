Website of the Year

New Zealand

Slip closes part of SH6 on West Coast

Quick Read

Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald

The main highway on the South Island's West Coast has been closed at the Fox River bridge after a slip.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the slip came down at about 11.30pm on Wednesday and State Highway 6 is shut.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as there are no detours available.

Contractors will be onsite on Thursday morning.