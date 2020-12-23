Slip closes part of SH6 on West Coast

Photo / 123RF

The main highway on the South Island's West Coast has been closed at the Fox River bridge after a slip.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the slip came down at about 11.30pm on Wednesday and State Highway 6 is shut.

SH6 FOX RIVER, WEST COAST - SLIP - 6AM

Due to a slip, the Fox River Bridge has been CLOSED since 11:30pm last night. Contractors will be on site to assess the slip before midday. Please AVOID the area if possible, as there is no detour available. ^AL pic.twitter.com/aS2KF8bXe1 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) December 23, 2020

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as there are no detours available.

Contractors will be onsite on Thursday morning.