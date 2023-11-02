The Christchurch Men’s Prison inmate appeared before the Parole Board for the third time, in August. Photo / RNZ

The family of a teenager stabbed to death by a South Otago man say they want the killer to “make a contribution to the community” when he is finally released.

Christopher Wayne Patterson, 52, has been behind bars since 2008 after he killed 18-year-old Michael Hutchings, whose body was found in the Clutha River.

The Christchurch Men’s Prison inmate appeared before the Parole Board for the third time, in August, and accepted he was not yet ready for release.

Panel convener Neville Trendle said Mr Hutchings’ family opposed Patterson’s release until he had completed thorough rehabilitation and reintegration work.

“They commented that they would expect him to do more than just lead a pro-social life, but to make a contribution to the community during his life outside prison,” Mr Trendle said.

Patterson said he was motivated to do so, but with a caveat.

“He said that the contribution he would make would largely be shaped by the circumstances of his release.”

Michael Hutchings' body was found in the Clutha River near Kaitangata on January 12 in 2008.

At Patterson’s previous parole hearing last year, he gave a more detailed explanation about the lead-up to the murder after earlier giving only an “incoherent” account.

He said he had been angry following serious allegations made some months earlier by a babysitter.

Patterson said on the day of the killing he wanted to hurt someone and at the time he had also resumed using a mixture of Ritalin, alcohol and cannabis.

He told the Parole Board that led him to a rabbit hole and to the “old insanities returning”.

Patterson accepted there was no rational explanation for the murder.

On January 7, 2008, he stabbed Hutchings in his right side piercing his liver, causing fatal bleeding.

There was also a less-serious wound to the victim’s neck and an injury to his hand, the court heard at sentencing.

The victim’s body was wrapped in a mattress protector, left in the house for almost 24 hours and then dumped in the Clutha River, weighted down with two 51kg metal bars.

Patterson’s partner, Nichole Field, a former nurse aide, admitted a charge of being an accessory and was jailed for two years.

The Parole Board heard the killer’s behaviour in prison had resulted in his security status being reduced to minimum.

He was on track to complete the Drug Treatment Programme and his lawyer, Roger Eagles, said his client was looking forward to formulating a robust release plan.

Trendle said a transfer to a prison further afield would be likely so Patterson could be tested on guided releases.

His next parole hearing was scheduled for September next year.