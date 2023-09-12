The All Blacks get back to training as they reflect on what went wrong against France, Labour hits historic unpopularity with devastating poll and it’s a race against time to find survivors from Morocco’s earthquake. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland police have arrested a 56-year-old man and charged him in connection with a heist at SkyCity casino.

An investigation was launched on Friday afternoon after a man, claiming to be armed, was involved in a robbery at the casino.

A police spokesperson said they were called around 12.30pm to the Auckland casino after a man entered the venue and demanded cash while implying he had a weapon.

An amount of cash was taken before the man fled on foot.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said: “The man was identified straight away and is well known to local staff.”

Police found the man on a bus in the Counties Manukau area in South Auckland within a day of the offending and arrested him.

Armstrong said there was no evidence confirming the man had a firearm at the time.

“But the victim is understandably shaken by the incident,” he said.

“They have been provided support by Police. [We] hope this quick apprehension will bring some reassurance to the wider community.”

A SkyCity spokesperson confirmed there was an incident where a person, claiming to be armed, demanded money from staff at the Auckland casino.

“The matter has been referred to the Police. All further inquiries should be directed to the Police.

“Thankfully no one was hurt but impacted staff are being offered support, in particular the person who was approached,” the spokesperson told the Herald.

Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick took to Facebook on Friday night saying after speaking to police and SkyCity, saying: “I am told this incident reflects no threat to the public”.

“The suspect is known to authorities and while jarring for staff (whose welfare I can confirm is being looked after) I understand no weapon - threatened or otherwise - actually materialised,” wrote Swarbrick.

Armstrong said Police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

Inquiries are ongoing to find the stolen money.








