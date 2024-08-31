Sky TV says viewers left hanging during matches after tech partner’s ‘outage’

Sky TV is investigating an issue impacting some Sky devices, which prompts customers to log back in.

Sky TV is investigating an issue impacting some Sky devices, which prompts customers to log back in.

Sky TV has said it is investigating a device issue that left some viewers hanging in the middle of sports matches last night.

According to Down Detector, 453 outages were reported by 8.45pm yesterday.

One customer posted on Facebook: “Signed us out and now we can’t sign back in”. Another said: “Yep they’ve s*** the bed again. Right in the middle of a game.”

In a statement, shared to Facebook, Sky TV said it was aware of an issue impacting some Sky devices, which prompts customers to log back into their Sky TV.

“We apologise for this issue, which we are investigating with our provider. Our care team are available to support customers, although call waiting times are longer than usual as we help some customers to get up and running.”