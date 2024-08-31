Advertisement
Sky TV says viewers left hanging during matches after tech partner’s ‘outage’

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Sky TV is investigating an issue impacting some Sky devices, which prompts customers to log back in.

Sky TV has said it is investigating a device issue that left some viewers hanging in the middle of sports matches last night.

According to Down Detector, 453 outages were reported by 8.45pm yesterday.

One customer posted on Facebook: “Signed us out and now we can’t sign back in”. Another said: “Yep they’ve s*** the bed again. Right in the middle of a game.”

In a statement, shared to Facebook, Sky TV said it was aware of an issue impacting some Sky devices, which prompts customers to log back into their Sky TV.

“We apologise for this issue, which we are investigating with our provider. Our care team are available to support customers, although call waiting times are longer than usual as we help some customers to get up and running.”

Sky TV said the issue was due to an outage experienced by one of its technology partners.

It said the outage was resolved yesterday evening within an hour, so a restart of the small proportion of devices impacted provides resolution.


“Please follow the steps on screen to activate your device, and if this does not work, turn the power for your device off, wait a few seconds, and turn back on again.”

Anyone planning to watch live sport or a scheduled event is recommended to check their service is working prior to start time as it may take about five minutes to go through a device restart.

Hundreds of Sky TV outages were reported yesterday.
