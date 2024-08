Sky TV customers are reporting outages to their services for those using the Sky Box.

According to Down Detector, 453 outages were reported by 8.45pm.

Multiple customers posted online saying the box logged them out and they were unable to log back in.

One customer posted on Facebook saying, “Signed us out and now we can’t sign back in”, while another said “Yep they’ve s**t the bed again. Right in the middle of a game.”