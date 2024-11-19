Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Skinks, hiccups and assault: Steve Braunias at the Liz Gunn sentencing

Steve Braunias
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Liz Gunn in the Manukau District Court for sentencing after being found guilty of assaulting an Auckland Airport worker in May 2024. Photo / George Block

Liz Gunn in the Manukau District Court for sentencing after being found guilty of assaulting an Auckland Airport worker in May 2024. Photo / George Block

“Ugly c***,” howled some old bag attached to the tiny remains of those who follow Liz Gunn. It was a lovely sunny Tuesday afternoon outside the Manukau District Court. Gunn, famous as the leader of the NZ Loyal Party, a merry band of conspiracy hobbyists who attracted 34,000

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand