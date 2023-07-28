Ruapehu Alpine Lifts staff remove ice from the chairlifts on Friday, July 28, following heavy snow on both Whakapapa and Tūroa skifields. Photo / Issac Feldon

This week’s winter storm has finally brought something for Mt Ruapehu’s skifield operators to celebrate.

After a dismal season last year and Covid-19 interruptions in the two years prior to that, skiing has been a marginal prospect on Mt Ruapehu in recent times, eventually leading to the operator Ruapehu Alpine Lifts being placed into receivership.

Liquidators have chosen to trade through the ski season while a buyer is found for the fields and that decision looks to be paying off with good early snowfall. Popular ski trails are scheduled to open earlier than expected at both Tūroa and Whakapapa thanks to heavy snowfall this week, on top of a good dumping at the beginning of July.

There was now a snow base of up to two metres on the upper runs of Tūroa.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts chief executive officer Jono Dean said Tūroa’s High Noon Express was undergoing its final checks and they hoped to get it up and running from Sunday, July 30. It was hoped to open the Knoll Ridge T-Bar on Whakapapa by Saturday, July 29.

Whakapapa’s far west trails and T-lines were also being prepped to get under way for an earlier-than-expected opening.

Skifield workers have been hard at work on Friday in difficult conditions de-icing lift lines and grooming runs, and were waiting for a fine weather window on Friday to install the haul rope on the Far West T-Bar.

Tūroa Skifield de-icing crews head out in blizzard conditions to prepare more runs for opening. Photo / Nina Hennig

For the first time since 2021, it was also preparing to fire up the West Ridge Quad and snow on Whakapapa’s lower slopes has seen the Double Happy open in the beginner’s area for the first time in two years.

“Fresh snow is falling, and we are thrilled to be able to get more lifts going for skiing and riding much earlier than what has been possible in recent years.

“Our de-icing, maintenance and grooming teams are working round the clock to open the Knoll Ridge T-Bar and High Noon Express for guests over this weekend. We’re eager to open maximum terrain and lifts now that winter proper has arrived and provide our skiers and boarders with a great value winter season over the next 12 weeks,” Dean said.

He said those planning to visit Mt Ruapehu’s skifields this weekend or over the coming months were “strongly encouraged” to plan their trips early and save time by purchasing their passes online prior to arrival.

Mt Ruapehu visitors could collect their passes from SnowCentre Newmarket, TCB Ohakune or any of Torpedo 7′s 11 selected retail locations throughout the North Island.

The weekend was expected to be fine, but skiers should check the mountain forecast. More snow is forecast next week.