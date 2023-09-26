The rebuilt skate park at Gordon Spratt Reserve has reopened and will be celebrated this weekend.

Tauranga City Council deemed the Pāpāmoa park was not fit for purpose and in April announced it would be demolished and rebuilt.

The total cost for both the demolition of the existing skate park and rebuilding a new, larger skate park was about $500,000 - $43,000 for the demolition and $458,000 for the design and build of the new park, a council spokeswoman told the Bay of Plenty Times at the time.

A community-led celebration of the revamped park will take place Saturday from 9am, the council said in a statement.

It will feature a skate jam and members from the local skate and surf community including Sam’s Skate School, Let’s Roll Coaching, Average Joe’s Surf Coach and Switch Stance Surf & Skate.

A food truck and sausage sizzle will be available supported by Pāpāmoa Board Riders and the Pāpāmoa Lions.

The skatepark has increased by around 300sq/m to an overall size of approximately 900sq/m and now includes a range of quarter pipe and street style features such as a manual pad, a street hip, a euro gap, A-frame ramp, stairs, ledges and rails, the statement said.

The upgrade was part of a citywide skatepark improvements initiative which included the development of a new destination skate park in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga City Council design lead, Pete Fraser, said.

“We heard loud and clear from our passionate and growing skate community that existing skateparks were too small, outdated, and limiting for users, so council committed to improving citywide skate facilities.

“The debut of skateboarding at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics inspired a rise in popularity of the sport and a demand for larger and more modern skating facilities.”

Fraser said skating appealed to a diverse range of people and provided physical, mental, and social benefits.

“It’s a fun, unstructured, affordable activity that promotes being active and creative in suitable outdoor environments.”

The recently revamped Gordon Spratt Reserve skatepark. Photo / Tauranga City Council

The skatepark, which is accessible for all roller codes, was designed in collaboration with experienced local skaters and the Acid Skatepark crew, who also constructed the skatepark.

Local skate advocate Garth Urquhart, who worked with the council to inform the planning and design for the Gordon Spratt Reserve skatepark and the destination skatepark at the Mount, said having these facilities was a “game changer for Tauranga’s growing skate community”.

“I’m super happy to see council realising how good skateparks are for our youth.”

He said the skateparks that were built in the Bay years ago were outdated with obstacles at incorrect heights and angles, and had rough surfaces.

“It’s awesome that skaters have been consulted properly for the Gordon Spratt Reserve skatepark and the Mount’s destination skatepark.”

Urquhart said the new facilities would help with progression for skaters and would offer many people a positive place to go have fun, exercise, meet new people and make friends.

“I’ve witnessed many kids with problems and people with mental health challenges, including myself, take up skateboarding and end up doing really well with their lives.

“I believe it gives them something positive to focus on and, as they get better at skating, they get the sense of achievement which is addictive and rewarding. The camaraderie amongst skaters is great too.”

More lighting has since been installed and will allow use of the skatepark all year round, day or night.

Other new features included a new toilet block, seating, a pathway in and around the skate park, more rubbish bins, bike racks and shade sails.



