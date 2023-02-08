An aerial view of the skatepark. Image / Tauranga City Council

A $3.6 million destination skatepark in Mount Maunganui has been given the green light.

The skatepark on the corner of Maunganui and Hull Rds will feature six skating experiences, including a flow bowl, a surf/skate ditch, competition-style stairs and a street skate area.

It was designed in conjunction with skate park designer Rich Landscapes and local skaters through a 24-member community design panel representing different roller sports and demographics in Tauranga including skateboarding, roller skating, inline skating, BMX and scootering.

At a Tauranga City Council meeting on Tuesday, the commissioners approved the funding for the park and confirmed the design option.

Of the total cost, $2.2m has been sourced from external funders and the council will spend $1.4m.

The three options presented to the commissioners included a $3.3m park with four skating experiences, a $3.6m park with six experiences and a $4m option with skating experiences across four zones. The $3.6m option was the council’s preferred and allowed for more features to be added in the future.

Amanda Davies, council community amenity programme delivery manager, said it gave a variety of skate experiences which the community design group thought was a “really great option”.

The flow bowl at the park. Image / Tauranga City Council.

In her report to the council, she said the skatepark offered something for all ages and abilities and key features would allow for progressing of skating abilities as well as catering for roller modes.

The park would also include seating, a barbecue and toilets to encourage users and their friends and family to stay and enjoy the space, Davies’ report said.

”The destination skatepark will provide an inclusive and accessible facility for Tauranga that attracts a wide range of demographics, gender, and backgrounds.”

Commissioner Stephen Selwood congratulated the staff for obtaining the external funding and for the community input in the design.

”It’s really good that we’ve had such active participation in the development of the park from a user perspective. That’s a big tick,” he said.

Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley questioned if resource consent was needed for the skatepark.

”It just seems odd to me that we need a resource consent for a recreational activity on a recreational park.”

Commission chair Anne Tolley. Photo / John Borren / Sun Media

Davies said it was required as part of the council’s planning process and staff were looking at consenting options.

Commissioner Bill Wasley expressed his concern the construction wouldn’t start in March or April as planned because of the need for resource consent.

”I just have these concerns that the timeframes could well be pushed out in terms of actually having significant work on the ground and actually making good process in terms of implementing the construction.”

Davies responded: “We’ve been talking extensively to the council planners as part of the pre-application process and have worked through a lot of those issues”.

She said work had already begun on getting power, water and other services on the site.

Tolley also wanted to ensure the park had the right kind of shade.

”You’ve got the shade sails over some of the seating area. But I do note that we had a couple of emails coming from people worried about the actual shade over the skaters.”

Davies said there was an option for a covered skating area but after speaking to the skating community they preferred other skating elements.

”They would rather have the flow bowl and the street skate [area], the cool stuff rather than the covered skating area.”

Davies said the covered skating area could be a future development and they would build shade into the design.

The snake run area of the skatepark. Image / Tauranga City Council.

Despite Tolley’s frustration about the need for resource consent, she said: “It’s [the skatepark’s] going to be a fantastic facility and well used”.

Barbara Dempsey, council community services general manager, said they wanted a facility for the whole family to enjoy and a place to develop aspiring Olympic skateboarders and attract skating events to boost the local tourism industry and economy.

”The new skate park will encourage users to be active, creative and to have fun in a suitable outdoor environment, which will have physical, mental and social benefits for the whole community.”

The park is expected to open early next year.

- Public interest journalism funding by NZ on Air