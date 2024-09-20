Bunnings’ overall investment for the new retail store was $23m and “about 50 staff” would be employed.

Work has started to prepared the former Gilmours site for construction of a new $23m Bunnings retail store. Photo / Sandra Conchie

The retail space of the site was about 4500sq m including a nursery area, and there would be 80 car parks.

“We’ve started some works to prepare the site for construction and we’re hopeful of a mid-2025 completion date.”

Bunnings already has a retail store in Mount Maunganui and a trade store in Tauriko.

Court documents show Bunnings acquired the former Gilmours site in 2018 for $7.9 million.

In 2019 NGB Properties Ltd, the then sister company of the Mitre 10 MEGA Tauranga operator bought the site next door to the former Gilmours site.

After an investigation, the Commerce Commission accused NGB Properties Ltd of putting a covenant on that site preventing it from being used as a hardware store, to stop Bunnings from opening. In 2021 the covenant was lifted and the site was sold to another party.

NGB Properties was fined $500,000 in the High Court at Wellington last year after admitting the covenant breached the Commerce Act.

Mitre 10 MEGA in Cameron Rd, Tauranga. Photo / Mead Norton

Tauranga Business Chamber chief executive Matt Cowley said Bunning’s Cameron Rd development had advantages for tradespeople, retailers and shoppers.

“Firstly, it shows that brick-and-mortar stores are far from dead with significant investments like these happening across the country. Consumers still want to buy in store and take it away, unlike buying online and waiting for the delivery a week later.

“Having these two retailers aggressively compete in price is good for tradies and shoppers.”

For transparency, Cowley noted Bunnings was an alliance sponsor of the NZ Chambers of Commerce.

Tauranga Business Chamber chief executive Matt Cowley. Photo / NZME

Cowley said mainstream retail was generally a “high-volume, low-margin business model” and retailers aimed to achieve economies of scale with bulk stores and bulk-purchasing power.

He said having the two competitors operating nearby on the same road, was “market forces at play”.

“As long as there is a good selection of players in the local market, such as Placemakers, ITM, Hammer Hardware etc, the competition will be good for consumers.”

Cowley said Bunnings and Mitre 10 MEGA stores served a diverse range of customers, and not everyone was just after the cheapest item.

“Consumers weigh up several factors, such as personalisation, service, range, convenience, as well as the best price.”

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale said the proposed Cameron Rd Bunnings store still had to go through the building consent process but represented “an exciting opportunity” for Tauranga’s growing city.

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale. Photo / Alex Cairns

“It will bring jobs, boost our economy and provide more options for tradies and shoppers. It is also great to see vacant lots in Tauranga being developed and is hopefully a sign that the market is picking up.”

Te Papa ward councillor Rod Taylor said it was “wonderful news” for Tauranga.

“It’s great to see this site is going to be tidied up and developed after sitting vacant for about 10 years. It will help add some vibrancy to the area.”

Taylor said this development also created potential employment opportunities for people living in Gate Pa and Greerton and more choices for customers and tradespeople.

“I congratulate Bunnings for the faith the company has shown us by investing in our city.”

The former Gilmours site at 1150 Cameron Rd, Tauranga is where Bunnings plans to build its $23m retail store. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Tauriko ward councillor Martin Rozeboom said it was especially “good news” for Bunnings customers currently having to travel to the Mount Maunganui store.

“I’m quite in favour of having more competition between retailers and businesses as it gives shoppers a greater choice and the opportunity to compare prices.”

Rozeboom said he regularly shopped at both businesses as each had a different range of items and healthy competition was good for everyone.

Mitre 10 New Zealand was approached for comment.

Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 24 years. She covers mainly police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.