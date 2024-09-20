Clare Shallcross with daughter Tiahnee Shallcross and her children Atanimoa Temoku, 1, and Thia Temoku, 4. Clare took Tiahnee when she was a child, and now they all attend Mount Maunganui Playcentre together. Photo / Haupiua Steventon
“It felt like going home, and it was really quite lovely.”
That’s what Clare Shallcross had to say about returning to Mount Maunganui’s playcentre as a grandmother with her now-grown daughter and grandchildren.
Shallcross, who has attended the Mount Maunganui Playcentre for 13 years, is from one of many families that have had generations go through the centre, which is set to celebrate 50 years.
Located in Blake Park since 1974, a celebration will be held at the playcentre on Sunday, with more than 200 tamariki and adults from many generations expected to attend.
Current playcentre families, past members and life members will be brought together in a celebration of the community.