Kay Cockerill spends time at the playcentre with Eloise Kidd, aged 4. Photo / Natalie Murdoch

The centre embodies a unique approach to early childhood education, recognising parents as the first and most important educators.

Shallcross expressed her love of the centre and how parents can go with their children to see their development and learning while being accessible to them.

“Playcentre is child-initiated play so the children get to just roam around and do whatever they want.

“There’s always at least 16 different activities for the kids to do, and then we add on with the parent’s creative flair as well with ideas and themes.

“That is full parenting as far as I’m concerned,” Shallcross said.

In her earlier times at the centre, Clare had created many vivid memories with her daughter Tiahnee.

“She was very artistic and very creative, so we used to spend a lot of time, making stuff at the art table.”

“She was also a girl who looked after smaller children and she was very kind to other children.

“A lovely person to take to playcentre.”

Now a mother herself, Tiahnee Shallcross attends with her two children Thia Temoku, age 4, and Atanimoa Temoku, age 1, and said coming back has created a sense of deja vu.

“Seeing them play with the exact same toys that I played with and using things in the same manner and learning things exactly the same as I learned things, it’s awesome to watch.

Mother and daughter, Clare and Tiahnee Shallcross creating play together for Tiahnee's children Thia, 4 and Atanimoa, 1. Photo / Haupiua Steventon

“It’s quite cool being on the other side now and being able to create the play for my kids instead.

“I use a lot of the imagination of how my mum did it back in the day with how I set things up and how I’m able to encourage my kids to learn,” Shallcross said.

The 50th year of the playcentre marks the last year in its original home, moving to Golf Rd Reserve in 2025, and families such as the Shallcrosses are excited about the new adventure.

Centre co-president Renee Smith said the effort to relocate has been under way for 19 years.

“Our playcentre families have put in countless volunteer hours to find a new site, design the new centre, and raise over $1.13 million to make it happen.

Relocation efforts have been under way for 19 years and the new playcentre location is currently under construction. Photo / Supplied

“We’ve had incredibly generous support from the local business community, including in-kind and pro bono services and materials, which has been crucial to bringing our project to fruition.

“I’m excited about having a fresh, new centre with no long list of repairs waiting to be done,” Smith said.

The playcentre is licensed and partially funded by the Ministry of Education, but as it marks its milestone is asking for the community’s continued support by donating through their Givealittle page.







