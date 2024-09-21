McMath told the Bay of Plenty Times on Saturday people viewing the mural were invited to write a word in te reo Māori or draw some patterns.

In a media release last week, McMath said in line with the Te Wiki 2024 theme “Ake, Ake, Ake”, this event aimed to recognise te reo as Aotearoa’s “forever language”.

“Toi onepū [sand art] is the perfect medium to symbolise te reo Māori,” McMath said.

The Te Wiki 2024 logo was raked into the sand by artist Kenrick Smith.

“Just like the tides and sand, our language has endured, and with kotahitanga, it will continue to thrive. It’s a privilege to use our craft to tell this story.

“Tauranga Moana has a rich history and deep connection to te reo Māori, and we encourage everyone, from tamariki to kaumātua, to come along and show your support for our taonga, our language. Kia māhorahora te reo. Make it seen, make it heard.”

McMath said both artists were eager to contribute to promoting the resurgence of te reo Māori in a town where, last year, te reo Māori signage on local rubbish bins was “shamefully” painted over.

Sand artist Kenrick Smith said te reo Māori was alive and growing in New Zealand and the Bay of Plenty, the place he called home.

“I’m proud to be a part of this project. Creating this piece of sand art is an honour, and I hope it can encourage and inspire anyone at any age to learn and use more te reo Māori at home and at work.”

The Te Wiki 2024 logo in the sand.

Whineray said capturing the event on film would allow the message to spread far and wide. It would remind people of “the importance of preserving and promoting te reo Māori, not just during Te Wiki o te Reo Māori but every day”.

”Our whakapapa is woven into every part of Tauranga Moana, and it is through te reo Māori that we give voice to our stories, our identity, and our future.

“This toi onepū is more than just a celebration of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori - it’s a powerful statement of resilience and pride. I am incredibly proud to lead this kaupapa and invite our Tauranga Moana to come and stand together for our language.”

McMath said the event would have live footage of the sand art creation, opportunities to engage with the artists, and the chance to celebrate the reo in a “collective, uplifting environment”.

“Let’s come together as a community, stand for te reo Māori, and celebrate its presence in our everyday lives. This event is not just about art in the sand; it’s about ensuring our language stands strong in the hearts of our people and is heard loud and clear across Aotearoa - ake, ake, ake.”