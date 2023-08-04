Hayden Desmond Cairns, 29, appeared in the Oamaru District Court this week in front of Judge Kevin Phillips who said his “disease of alcoholism is not an excuse” for repeatedly getting behind the wheel. Photo / NZME

An Oamaru man jailed for his sixth drink-driving conviction has given the community the finger, a judge says.

Hayden Desmond Cairns, 29, appeared in the Oamaru District Court this week in front of Judge Kevin Phillips who said his “disease of alcoholism is not an excuse” for repeatedly getting behind the wheel intoxicated.

At 9.25am on May 19, Cairns was seen speeding in State Highway 1 at Shag Point.

When police pulled him over a breath-alcohol test revealed a level of 1079mcg - more than four times the legal limit.

“That is alarmingly high ... you were grossly intoxicated,” the judge said.

Cairns said he had a heavy night of drinking the night before and consumed two lagers on the drive home.

“You must see life in a different way than other people,” Judge Phillips said.

“I have no hesitation in saying you are addicted to alcohol.”

Cairns was first convicted of drink-driving in 2012 and had previous high levels of 942mcg and 867mcg.

Counsel Katherine Henry said her client was “absolutely remorseful for his offending”.

“He didn’t have much remorse in the morning when he drank two more beers”, the judge said.

“You said, and this is concerning: ‘I don’t believe my issues are at the level that require residential rehabilitation’.”

Henry argued for “one last chance” for her client, saying he really needed a community-based rehabilitation programme, despite Cairns’ belief it was not necessary.

“He puts his finger up to the community by getting totally inebriated and driving a motor vehicle,” Judge Phillips said.

Cairns was convicted of aggravated drink-driving and breaching his alcohol-interlock licence.

He was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment and disqualified from driving for 12 months.